Axial Fans Market is expected to reach US$ 7,069.9 Mn in 2027 : Top Key Players Fulltech Electric, Hidria, Howden Group, OMRON Corporation and Oriental Motor

Rapid industrialization coupled with diversified applications of axial fan is projected to escalate the global axial fans market at a CAGR of 4.0%

Latest market study on “Global Axial Fans Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Speed (Low Speed, Medium Speed, and High Speed), Size (Diameter Below 250 MM, Diameter (250-910) MM, Diameter (910-1500) MM, and Diameter Above 1500 MM), Application (Radiator, Cooling & Refrigeration, Ventilation, and Other), Type (AC, DC, and EC), End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) and Geography”, The global axial fans market was valued at US$ 4,973.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 7,069.9 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

On the basis of speed, the market has been segmented into low speed, medium speed, and high speed. The medium speed segment accounted for the largest share of the axial fans market in 2018. The medium speed axial fans are an ideal choice for ducted or unducted commercial and industrial ventilation systems. Axial fans can be used for clean, contaminated, or high-temperature air ventilation. Medium speed axial fans are suitable for general ventilation of commercial or industrial facilities such as office buildings, parking garages, warehouses, and manufacturing plants. The fans can be designed for both indoor and outdoor applications. These fans can also be used for refrigeration in devices such as coolers, condensers, chillers, blast and spiral freezers, radiators and oil coolers. In industrial application, medium speed fans are used in engine and turbine ventilation, containers and chambers ventilation, dry coolers, transformers, machine cooling, hydropower, wood dryers, paper, textiles, and chemical and metallurgic production. Therefore, the growing demand from end user industries is projected to bolster the demand for medium speed axial fans over the forecast period. Moreover, the high speed segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. High-speed axial fans are mainly used in frequency converters, welding machines, solar inverters, IT or telecommunications applications.

The market for global axial fans is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in the Axial Fans Market Research include Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc., ebm-papst, Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, Hidria, Howden Group, OMRON Corporation, Oriental Motor USA Corp., Pelonis Technologies, Inc., Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Sofasco Fans, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd and ZIEHL-ABEGG, among others.

The Axial Fans Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries.

