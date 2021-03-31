Global Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market in Italy – Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Casing, sausage casing, or sausage skin is the material that encloses the filling of a sausage. Casings are divided into two categories, natural and artificial. Artificial casings, such as collagen, cellulose, plastic, and extruded casings, are relatively new to the field.

Artificial casings are made of collagen, cellulose, or even plastic and may not be edible. Artificial casings from animal collagen can be edible, depending on the origin of the raw material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sausage/Hotdog Casings in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market 2019 (%)

The global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market was valued at 7197.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8120.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. While the Sausage/Hotdog Casings market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sausage/Hotdog Casings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sausage/Hotdog Casings production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Natural Casings

Artificial Casings

Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Edible

Inedible

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Viscofan

Viskase

Devro

Kalle

Shenguan

Atlantis-Pak

Beijing Qiushi Agriculture Development Co., LTD

International Casings Group

