Global Bolts Market in India – Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bolts in India, including the following market information:

India Bolts Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Bolts Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Bolts Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Bolts Market 2019 (%)

The global Bolts market was valued at 31410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 35180 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Bolts market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bolts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bolts production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Bolts Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Bolts Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt

India Bolts Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Bolts Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bolts Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bolts Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Bolts Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Bolts Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fastenal

KAMAX

Arconic (Alcoa)

Acument

Infasco

Dokka Fasteners

Marmon

Gem-Year

Stanley Black & Decker

LISI Group

CISER

Sundram Fasteners

Nucor Fastener

TR Fastenings

Tianbao Fastener

Cooper & Turner

ATF

XINXING FASTENERS

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

Oglaend System

Penn Engineering

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bolts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Bolts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Bolts Overall Market Size

2.1 India Bolts Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Bolts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Bolts Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

