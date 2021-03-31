Global Biofertilizer Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Biofertilizer are the substances which make use of microorganisms to fertile the soil. These fertilizers are not harmful to crops or other plants like the chemical fertilizers. They are actually taken from the animal wastes along with the microbial mixtures. Microorganisms are used to increase the level of nutrients in the plants. They let the plants grow in a healthy environment. They are also environment friendly and do not cause the pollution of any sort. Use of biofertilizers in the soil, makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofertilizer in US, including the following market information:

US Biofertilizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Biofertilizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

US Biofertilizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Biofertilizer Market 2019 (%)

The global Biofertilizer market was valued at 2673.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3642.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biofertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biofertilizer production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Biofertilizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nitrogen-fixing

Phosphate-solubilizing

Potash-mobilizing

Others

US Biofertilizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Novozymes

Biomax

RIZOBACTER

Agri Life

Symborg

National Fertilizers Limited

Batian

Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

Maboshi

Fertilzer King

Jinggeng Tianxia

Taigu Biological

Taibao Biological

Genliduo Bio-Tech

Beijing Leili Group

Qingdong Nongke

Yunye

Aokun Biological

XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biofertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Biofertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Biofertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1 US Biofertilizer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Biofertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Biofertilizer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biofertilizer Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Biofertilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Biofertilizer Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Biofertilizer Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Biofertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biofertilizer Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Biofertilizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofertilizer Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Biofertilizer Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofertilizer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Biofertilizer Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nitrogen-fixing

4.1.3 Phosphate-solubilizing

4.1.4 Potash-mobilizing

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – US Biofertilizer Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Biofertilizer Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Biofertilizer Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Biofertilizer Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Biofertilizer Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Biofertilizer Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Biofertilizer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Biofertilizer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Biofertilizer Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cereals & Grains

5.1.3 Pulses & Oilseeds

5.1.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – US Biofertilizer Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Biofertilizer Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Biofertilizer Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Biofertilizer Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Biofertilizer Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Biofertilizer Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Biofertilizer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Biofertilizer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Novozymes

6.1.1 Novozymes Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Novozymes Business Overview

6.1.3 Novozymes Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Novozymes Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Novozymes Key News

6.2 Biomax

6.2.1 Biomax Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Biomax Business Overview

6.2.3 Biomax Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Biomax Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Biomax Key News

6.3 RIZOBACTER

6.3.1 RIZOBACTER Corporate Summary

6.3.2 RIZOBACTER Business Overview

6.3.3 RIZOBACTER Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 RIZOBACTER Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 RIZOBACTER Key News

6.4 Agri Life

6.4.1 Agri Life Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Agri Life Business Overview

6.4.3 Agri Life Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Agri Life Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Agri Life Key News

6.5 Symborg

6.5.1 Symborg Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Symborg Business Overview

6.5.3 Symborg Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Symborg Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Symborg Key News

6.6 National Fertilizers Limited

6.6.1 National Fertilizers Limited Corporate Summary

6.6.2 National Fertilizers Limited Business Overview

6.6.3 National Fertilizers Limited Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 National Fertilizers Limited Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 National Fertilizers Limited Key News

6.7 Batian

6.6.1 Batian Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Batian Business Overview

6.6.3 Batian Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Batian Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Batian Key News

6.8 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

6.8.1 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Business Overview

6.8.3 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Key News

6.9 Maboshi

6.9.1 Maboshi Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Maboshi Business Overview

6.9.3 Maboshi Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Maboshi Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Maboshi Key News

6.10 Fertilzer King

6.10.1 Fertilzer King Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Fertilzer King Business Overview

6.10.3 Fertilzer King Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Fertilzer King Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Fertilzer King Key News

6.11 Jinggeng Tianxia

6.11.1 Jinggeng Tianxia Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Jinggeng Tianxia Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.11.3 Jinggeng Tianxia Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Jinggeng Tianxia Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Jinggeng Tianxia Key News

6.12 Taigu Biological

6.12.1 Taigu Biological Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Taigu Biological Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.12.3 Taigu Biological Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Taigu Biological Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Taigu Biological Key News

6.13 Taibao Biological

6.13.1 Taibao Biological Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Taibao Biological Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.13.3 Taibao Biological Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Taibao Biological Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Taibao Biological Key News

6.14 Genliduo Bio-Tech

6.14.1 Genliduo Bio-Tech Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Genliduo Bio-Tech Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.14.3 Genliduo Bio-Tech Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Genliduo Bio-Tech Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Genliduo Bio-Tech Key News

6.15 Beijing Leili Group

6.15.1 Beijing Leili Group Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Beijing Leili Group Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.15.3 Beijing Leili Group Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Beijing Leili Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Beijing Leili Group Key News

6.16 Qingdong Nongke

6.16.1 Qingdong Nongke Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Qingdong Nongke Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.16.3 Qingdong Nongke Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Qingdong Nongke Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Qingdong Nongke Key News

6.17 Yunye

6.17.1 Yunye Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Yunye Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.17.3 Yunye Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Yunye Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Yunye Key News

6.18 Aokun Biological

6.18.1 Aokun Biological Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Aokun Biological Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.18.3 Aokun Biological Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Aokun Biological Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Aokun Biological Key News

6.19 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

6.19.1 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Corporate Summary

6.19.2 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.19.3 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.19.5 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Key News

6.20 Laimujia

6.20.1 Laimujia Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Laimujia Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.20.3 Laimujia Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Laimujia Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Laimujia Key News

7 Biofertilizer Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Biofertilizer Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Biofertilizer Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Biofertilizer Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Biofertilizer Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Biofertilizer Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Biofertilizer Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Biofertilizer Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Biofertilizer Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Biofertilizer Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Biofertilizer Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Biofertilizer Export Market

7.3.2 US Biofertilizer Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Biofertilizer Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Biofertilizer Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Biofertilizer Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

….. continued

