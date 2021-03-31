Intraoperative MRI Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI) refers to an operating room configuration that enables surgeons to image the patient via an MRI scanner while the patient is undergoing surgery, particularly brain surgery. iMRI reduces the risk of damaging critical parts of the brain and helps confirm that the surgery was successful or if additional resection is needed before the patient’s head is closed and the surgery completed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intraoperative MRI in China, including the following market information:

China Intraoperative MRI Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Intraoperative MRI Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Intraoperative MRI Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Intraoperative MRI Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Intraoperative MRI manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Intraoperative MRI production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Intraoperative MRI Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Intraoperative MRI Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

0.2T

1.5T

3.0T

China Intraoperative MRI Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Intraoperative MRI Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Neurosurgery Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Intraoperative MRI Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Intraoperative MRI Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Intraoperative MRI Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Intraoperative MRI Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GE

Siemens

Phillips

Medtronic

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intraoperative MRI Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Intraoperative MRI Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Intraoperative MRI Overall Market Size

2.1 China Intraoperative MRI Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Intraoperative MRI Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Intraoperative MRI Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intraoperative MRI Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Intraoperative MRI Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Intraoperative MRI Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Intraoperative MRI Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Intraoperative MRI Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intraoperative MRI Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Intraoperative MRI Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intraoperative MRI Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Intraoperative MRI Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intraoperative MRI Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 0.2T

4.1.3 1.5T

4.1.4 3.0T

4.2 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Intraoperative MRI Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Neurosurgery Surgery

5.1.3 Spinal Surgery

5.1.4 Orthopedic Surgery

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Intraoperative MRI Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

..…continued.

