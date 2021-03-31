Global Catechin Market in China – Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Catechinis a flavan-3-ol, a type of natural phenol and antioxidant. Catechins are a type of flavanoid found in certain kinds of tea, fruit, chocolate and wine. They are associated with a variety of health benefits, including the maintenance of cardiovascular health, the reduction of cancer risk and weight loss. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), present in green tea, is the catechin responsible for enhanced weight loss.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Catechin in China, including the following market information:

China Catechin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Catechin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Catechin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Catechin Market 2019 (%)

The global Catechin market was valued at 20 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 22 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Catechin market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Catechin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Catechin production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Catechin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Catechin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Catechin 70%-80%

EGCG(>94%)

Others

China Catechin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Catechin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Daily Chemicals

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Catechin Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Catechin Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Catechin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Catechin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Taiyo Green Power

DSM

TEAREVO

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech

Infré

Hunan Nutramax

Guangdong Yilong Industry Group

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech

Shanghai Novanat Bioresources

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Catechin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Catechin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Catechin Overall Market Size

2.1 China Catechin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Catechin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Catechin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

