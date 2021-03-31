Global Garbage Truck Market in INDIA Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Garbage Truck in India, including the following market information:

India Garbage Truck Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Garbage Truck Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Garbage Truck Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Garbage Truck Market 2019 (%)

The global Garbage Truck market was valued at 172.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 229 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Garbage Truck manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Garbage Truck production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Garbage Truck Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Garbage Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Front Loaders

Rear Loaders

Side Loaders

India Garbage Truck Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Garbage Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Urban Garbage Treatment

Building and Mining industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Garbage Truck Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Garbage Truck Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Garbage Truck Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Garbage Truck Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Superior Pak

Bucher Municipal

Volvo

Papas

FAUN Zoeller

Russ Engineering Pty Ltd

Dennis Eagle

Heil Co

Manco Engineering Australia

McNeilus

New Way

ORH Truck Solutions

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Garbage Truck Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Garbage Truck Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Garbage Truck Overall Market Size

2.1 India Garbage Truck Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Garbage Truck Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

