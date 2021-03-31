Global Garbage Truck Market in INDIA Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Garbage Truck in India, including the following market information:
India Garbage Truck Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Garbage Truck Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India Garbage Truck Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Garbage Truck Market 2019 (%)
The global Garbage Truck market was valued at 172.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 229 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Garbage Truck manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Garbage Truck production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Garbage Truck Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Garbage Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Front Loaders
Rear Loaders
Side Loaders
India Garbage Truck Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Garbage Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Urban Garbage Treatment
Building and Mining industry
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Garbage Truck Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Garbage Truck Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Garbage Truck Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India Garbage Truck Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Superior Pak
Bucher Municipal
Volvo
Papas
FAUN Zoeller
Russ Engineering Pty Ltd
Dennis Eagle
Heil Co
Manco Engineering Australia
McNeilus
New Way
ORH Truck Solutions
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Garbage Truck Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Garbage Truck Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: India Garbage Truck Overall Market Size
2.1 India Garbage Truck Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Garbage Truck Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
