Vehicle Intercom System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Vehicle intercom system is an inter communication device, a stand-alone voice communication system for the function of communication among numerous vehicles. Clear communication is important for success in any combat mission and intercom gives consistent communication in lethal condition with high level of noise cancelation. Moreover, it consists of units which allow the connection of vehicle radios from different manufacturers such as headsets, field telephones, PA systems and loudspeakers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Intercom System in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Intercom System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vehicle Intercom System production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Wired Vehicle Intercom System

Wireless Vehicle Intercom System

As of 2019, wired vehicle intercom system segment dominates the market contributing more than 90% of the total market share.

Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Emergency Vehicles

Vehicle intercom system is major applied in commercial vehicles, emergency vehicles and military vehicles in 2019, demand for a commercial vehicles industry occupied the largest market, with 72% share, and military vehicles intercom system is very expensive.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Vehicle Intercom System Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Motorola Solutions

Thales Group

Hytera

Kenwood

Icom Inc

SCI Technology

Harris Corporation

David Clark Company

Telephonics

Cobham

Aselsan

Elbit Systems

Elno

Vitavox (Secomak)

EID ( Cohort plc)

Setcom

