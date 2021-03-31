Global Green-Roof Market in US By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Green-Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.
Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-packaged-coconut-milk-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-20
This report contains market size and forecasts of Green-Roof in US, including the following market information:
US Green-Roof Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Green-Roof Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)
US Green-Roof Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)
Top Five Competitors in US Green-Roof Market 2019 (%)
The global Green-Roof market was valued at 8982.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14160 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biomass-gasification-industry-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-18
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green-Roof manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Green-Roof production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Green-Roof Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
US Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Extensive Green-Roof
Semi-intensive Green-Roof
Intensive Green-Roof
Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-beryllium-hydroxide-market-growth-2021-2026-2021-03-14
US Green-Roof Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
US Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Total US Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Optigreen
TAJIMA
Soprema
Tremco
Sempergreen
Onduline
ZinCo
KAJIMA
American Hydrotech
SIKA
Henry
Bioroof
Vegetal
VEDAG
Intrinsic
Rooflite
Bauder
Liveroof
Xero Flor
Green Roof Blocks
Vitaroofs
Green Roof Outfitters
Hannor
ZHEJIANG SOL
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Green-Roof Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Green-Roof Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: US Green-Roof Overall Market Size
2.1 US Green-Roof Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Green-Roof Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Green-Roof Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Green-Roof Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Green-Roof Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Green-Roof Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Green-Roof Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Green-Roof Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green-Roof Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Green-Roof Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green-Roof Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Green-Roof Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green-Roof Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Green-Roof Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Extensive Green-Roof
4.1.3 Semi-intensive Green-Roof
4.1.4 Intensive Green-Roof
4.2 By Type – US Green-Roof Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Green-Roof Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Green-Roof Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Green-Roof Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Green-Roof Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Green-Roof Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Green-Roof Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Green-Roof Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Green-Roof Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Green-Roof Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Residential Buildings
5.1.3 Commercial Buildings
5.1.4 Industrial Buildings
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – US Green-Roof Revenue & Forecasts