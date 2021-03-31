Global Bolts Market in Southeast Asia– Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bolts in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Bolts Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Bolts Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia Bolts Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Bolts Market 2019 (%)
The global Bolts market was valued at 31410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 35180 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Bolts market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bolts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bolts production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Bolts Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Bolts Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Half Screw Bolt
Full Screw Bolt
Southeast Asia Bolts Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Bolts Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Machinery
Construction
MRO
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Bolts Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Bolts Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Bolts Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia Bolts Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Fastenal
KAMAX
Arconic (Alcoa)
Acument
Infasco
Dokka Fasteners
Marmon
Gem-Year
Stanley Black & Decker
LISI Group
CISER
Sundram Fasteners
Nucor Fastener
TR Fastenings
Tianbao Fastener
Cooper & Turner
ATF
XINXING FASTENERS
Ganter
Nitto Seiko
Oglaend System
Penn Engineering
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bolts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Bolts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Bolts Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Bolts Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Bolts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Bolts Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
