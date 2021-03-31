Global Garbage Truck Market in MALAYSIA Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Garbage Truck in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Garbage Truck Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Garbage Truck Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Garbage Truck Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Garbage Truck Market 2019 (%)

The global Garbage Truck market was valued at 172.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 229 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. While the Garbage Truck market size in

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Garbage Truck manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Garbage Truck production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Garbage Truck Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Garbage Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Front Loaders

Rear Loaders

Side Loaders

Malaysia Garbage Truck Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Garbage Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Urban Garbage Treatment

Building and Mining industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Garbage Truck Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Garbage Truck Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Garbage Truck Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Garbage Truck Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Superior Pak

Bucher Municipal

Volvo

Papas

FAUN Zoeller

Russ Engineering Pty Ltd

Dennis Eagle

Heil Co

Manco Engineering Australia

McNeilus

New Way

ORH Truck Solutions

Labrie

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Garbage Truck Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Garbage Truck Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Garbage Truck Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Garbage Truck Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Garbage Truck Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

