Global Green-Roof Market in Southeast Asia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Green-Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green-Roof in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Southeast Asia Green-Roof Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market 2019 (%)

The global Green-Roof market was valued at 8982.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14160 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green-Roof manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Green-Roof production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

American Hydrotech

SIKA

Henry

Bioroof

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Green-Roof Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats 2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Green-Roof Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026 3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Green-Roof Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Green-Roof Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Green-Roof Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green-Roof Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Green-Roof Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green-Roof Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Green-Roof Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green-Roof Companies 4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Extensive Green-Roof

4.1.3 Semi-intensive Green-Roof

4.1.4 Intensive Green-Roof

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Buildings

5.1.3 Commercial Buildings

5.1.4 Industrial Buildings

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Green-Roof Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Optigreen

6.1.1 Optigreen Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Optigreen Business Overview

6.1.3 Optigreen Green-Roof Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Optigreen Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Optigreen Key News

6.2 TAJIMA

6.2.1 TAJIMA Corporate Summary

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/