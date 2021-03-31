Global Green-Roof Market in Indonesia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Green-Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green-Roof in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Green-Roof Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Green-Roof Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Indonesia Green-Roof Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Green-Roof Market 2019 (%)

The global Green-Roof market was valued at 8982.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14160 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green-Roof manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Green-Roof production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Green-Roof Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Indonesia Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

Indonesia Green-Roof Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Indonesia Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Indonesia Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

American Hydrotech

SIKA

Henry

Bioroof

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

