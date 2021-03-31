1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

1,2,3,4- butanetetracarboxylic acid (BTCA) is a perfect formaldehyde-free durable press(DP) finishing agent. It has high activity of reaction and no irritant odor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid in UK, including the following market information:
UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
98% Purity
99% Purity
Both production and share 98% Purity are much higher than 99% Puity
UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Textile Treating Agent
Epoxy Resin Hardener
Electrical Insulating Coating
In 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market, the Textile Treating Agent holds an important share in terms of applications,occupied 61.8%.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Changmao Biochemical Engineering
New Japan Chemical
Sadhana Nitro Chem
Dafeng Jingyuan
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 98% Purity
4.1.3 99% Purity
4.2 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Textile Treating Agent
5.1.3 Epoxy Resin Hardener
5.1.4 Electrical Insulating Coating
5.2 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020
…continued
