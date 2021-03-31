Photoinitiators Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Photoinitiators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
South Korea Photoinitiators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Photoinitiators Market 2019 (%)
The global Photoinitiators market was valued at 660.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 671.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. While the Photoinitiators market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photoinitiators production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Photoinitiators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
Cationic Type Photoinitiator
South Korea Photoinitiators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Paints
Inks
Adhesives
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total South Korea Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
IGM Resins
Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
BASF
Lambson
Arkema
DBC
NewSun
Eutec
Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials
Tronly
Hongtai Chemical
Jinkangtai Chemical
Polynaisse
Hubei Gurun
