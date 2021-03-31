Photoinitiators Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Photoinitiators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Photoinitiators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nosql-database-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Photoinitiators Market 2019 (%)

The global Photoinitiators market was valued at 660.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 671.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. While the Photoinitiators market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-omega-3-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-08-10175948

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photoinitiators production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Photoinitiators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

Cationic Type Photoinitiator

South Korea Photoinitiators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-drugs-for-malaria-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-12

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IGM Resins

Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

BASF

Lambson

Arkema

DBC

NewSun

Eutec

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

Tronly

Hongtai Chemical

Jinkangtai Chemical

Polynaisse

Hubei Gurun

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Photoinitiators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Photoinitiators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Photoinitiators Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Photoinitiators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Photoinitiators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

[email protected]

Contact Details:

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/