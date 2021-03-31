1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

1,2,3,4- butanetetracarboxylic acid (BTCA) is a perfect formaldehyde-free durable press(DP) finishing agent. It has high activity of reaction and no irritant odor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market 2019 (%)

The global 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market was valued at 5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5 million by 2026, at a

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Both production and share 98% Purity are much higher than 99% Puity

Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Textile Treating Agent

Epoxy Resin Hardener

Electrical Insulating Coating

In 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market, the Textile Treating Agent holds an important share in terms of applications,occupied 61.8%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

New Japan Chemical

Sadhana Nitro Chem

Dafeng Jingyuan

