Global Green-Roof Market in Italy in By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Green-Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Green-Roof in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Green-Roof Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Green-Roof Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)
Italy Green-Roof Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Green-Roof Market 2019 (%)
The global Green-Roof market was valued at 8982.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14160 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. While the Green-Roof market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green-Roof manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Green-Roof production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Green-Roof Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
Italy Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Extensive Green-Roof
Semi-intensive Green-Roof
Intensive Green-Roof
Italy Green-Roof Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
Italy Green-Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Green-Roof Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Total Italy Green-Roof Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Optigreen
TAJIMA
Soprema
Tremco
Sempergreen
Onduline
ZinCo
KAJIMA
American Hydrotech
SIKA
Henry
Bioroof
Vegetal
VEDAG
Intrinsic
Rooflite
Bauder
Liveroof
Xero Flor
Green Roof Blocks
Vitaroofs
Green Roof Outfitters
Hannor
ZHEJIANG SOL
TABLE OF CONTENTS :
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Green-Roof Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Green-Roof Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Green-Roof Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Green-Roof Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Green-Roof Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Green-Roof Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
