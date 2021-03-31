Global Water-Ionizer Market Research Report 2020-2026

A water-ionizer (also known as an alkaline ionizer) is a home appliance which can raise the pH of drinking water by using electrolysis to separate the incoming water stream into acidic and alkaline components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-Ionizer in US, including the following market information:

US Water-Ionizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Water-Ionizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Water-Ionizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Water-Ionizer Market 2019 (%)

The global Water-Ionizer market was valued at 2106.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2585.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. While the Water-Ionizer market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Water-Ionizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Water-Ionizer production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Water-Ionizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Water-Ionizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Counter Top Water-Ionizer

Under Counter Water-Ionizer

US Water-Ionizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Water-Ionizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household Application

Hospital Application

Commercial Application

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Water-Ionizer Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Water-Ionizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Water-Ionizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Water-Ionizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Enagic

AlkaViva (IonWays)

Life Ionizers

VWA Water (Tyent)

Alkalux

Chanson Water

KYK

Fujiiryoki

Panasonic

Vollara

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water-Ionizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Water-Ionizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

