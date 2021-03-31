Photoinitiators Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Photoinitiators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Photoinitiators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Photoinitiators Market 2019 (%)

The global Photoinitiators market was valued at 660.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 671.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. While the Photoinitiators market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photoinitiators production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Photoinitiators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

Cationic Type Photoinitiator

Vietnam Photoinitiators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IGM Resins

Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

BASF

Lambson

Arkema

DBC

NewSun

Eutec

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

Tronly

Hongtai Chemical

Jinkangtai Chemical

Polynaisse

Hubei Gurun

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Photoinitiators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Photoinitiators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Photoinitiators Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Photoinitiators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Photoinitiators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Photoinitiators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Photoinitiators Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Photoinitiators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Photoinitiators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Photoinitiators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Photoinitiators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoinitiators Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Photoinitiators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Photoinitiators Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Companies

…continued

