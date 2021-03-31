1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) or hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) is an organic compound in the class known as isocyanates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

0.995

Others

Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyurethane Coatings

Adhesive

Inks

Others

By application, polyturethane is the major segment, with market share of about 74% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Covestro

Vencorex

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 0.995

4.1.3 Others

4.2 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polyurethane Coatings

5.1.3 Adhesive

5.1.4 Inks

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Covestro

6.1.1 Covestro Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Covestro Business Overview

6.1.3 Covestro 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Covestro Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Covestro Key News

6.2 Vencorex

6.2.1 Vencorex Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Vencorex Business Overview

6.2.3 Vencorex 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Vencorex Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

…continued

