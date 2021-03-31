Photoinitiators Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Photoinitiators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Italy Photoinitiators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Photoinitiators Market 2019 (%)

The global Photoinitiators market was valued at 660.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 671.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. While the Photoinitiators market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photoinitiators production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Photoinitiators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

Cationic Type Photoinitiator

Italy Photoinitiators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Italy Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IGM Resins

Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

BASF

Lambson

Arkema

DBC

NewSun

Eutec

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

Tronly

Hongtai Chemical

Jinkangtai Chemical

Polynaisse

Hubei Gurun

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Photoinitiators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Photoinitiators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Photoinitiators Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Photoinitiators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Photoinitiators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Photoinitiators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Photoinitiators Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Photoinitiators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Photoinitiators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Photoinitiators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Photoinitiators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoinitiators Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Photoinitiators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Photoinitiators Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Companies

…continued

