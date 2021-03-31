1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) or hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) is an organic compound in the class known as isocyanates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-light-weapons-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-06

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market 2019 (%)

The global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market was valued at 1011.2 million

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

0.995

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/casinos-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-2021-03-11

Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyurethane Coatings

Adhesive

Inks

Others

By application, polyturethane is the major segment, with market share of about 74% in 2019.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-airport-lighting-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-14

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Covestro

Vencorex

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 0.995

4.1.3 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/