1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) or hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) is an organic compound in the class known as isocyanates.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market 2019 (%)
The global 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) market was valued at 1011.2 million
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
0.995
Others
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Polyurethane Coatings
Adhesive
Inks
Others
By application, polyturethane is the major segment, with market share of about 74% in 2019.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Covestro
Vencorex
Tosoh
Wanhua Chemical
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 0.995
4.1.3 Others
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia 1,6-diisocyanate (HDI) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
…continued
