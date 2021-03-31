Global Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market in Southeast Asia in By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

A stretch blow molding machine is used to produce containers made of PET, PP and so son. The preforms are heated and then fed into a blow mould where compressed are is used to inflate and form them into finished containers.

Generally, the stretch blow molding process is usually used for producing PET bottles for juices, water, soda, and several other products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stretch Blow Molding Machine in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market 2019 (%)

The global Stretch Blow Molding Machine market was valued at 2185.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2244.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Stretch Blow Molding Machine market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stretch Blow Molding Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Stretch Blow Molding Machine production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Automatic Type

Semi-automatic Type

Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage Industry

Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SIDEL

Krones

KHS

Sipa

AOKI

Urola

SMF

Nissei ASB Machine

Chumpower

ZQ Machinery

Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery

Leshan

CHIA MING MACHINERY

Powerjet

Eceng Machine

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Stretch Blow Molding Machine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

