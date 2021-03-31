Global Vegetable Protein Market in France – Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Vegetable protein refers to the proteins extracted from plants like soybean, wheat, rice, pea, etc. The protein is an important component of human cells, consisting of monomers called amino acids. Vegetable protein is an alternative to animal protein and it can be absorbed easily. Protein is important to human body. Most people require about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or about 58 grams of protein per day for a 160-pound adult.

The difference between the animal protein and vegetable protein lies in the amino acid content. Animal proteins are called complete proteins because they contain all essential amino acids. Animal protein has the amino acids that the body is unable to synthesize and must be included in the diet to allow for the proper conduct of protein synthesis. Vegetable protein composition does not provide all the amino acids. Unlike animal proteins, vegetable proteins are low in fat and produce nitrogenous waste, which is the waste products of proteins, which should be less harmful to avoid overloading the kidneys.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegetable Protein in France, including the following market information:

France Vegetable Protein Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Vegetable Protein Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (T)

France Vegetable Protein Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (T)

Top Five Competitors in France Vegetable Protein Market 2019 (%)

The global Vegetable Protein market was valued at 11870 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18040 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. While the Vegetable Protein market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vegetable Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vegetable Protein production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Vegetable Protein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (T)

France Vegetable Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

>80%

<80%

France Vegetable Protein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (T)

France Vegetable Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

For Food & Beverage

For Feed

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Vegetable Protein Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Vegetable Protein Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Vegetable Protein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (T)

Total France Vegetable Protein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

ADM

CHS

Manildra Group

Roquette

Midwest Grain

CropEnergies

Tereos Syral

Showa Sangyo

Fuji Oil

Cargill

Cosucra

Nisshin Oillio

Tate & Lyle

World Food Processing

Topagri

Gushen Biological

Shansong Biological

Tianguan

Yuwang Group

Scents Holdings

Chinalotus

Goldensea Industry

Sinoglory Health Food

Shuangta Food

Harbin Hi-tech Soybean

Fiber Source Biological Engineering

Oriental Protein Tech

Wonderful Industrial Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vegetable Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Vegetable Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Vegetable Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 France Vegetable Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Vegetable Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Vegetable Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

