4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

4,4’-Oxydianiline is an organic compound with the formula O(C6H4NH2)2. It is an ether derivative of aniline. This colourless solid is a useful monomer and cross-linking agent for polymers, especially the polyimides, such as Kapton.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4,4′-Oxydianiline in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

Top Five Competitors in Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 4,4′-Oxydianiline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 4,4′-Oxydianiline production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Sublimation

Recrystallization

4,4’-Oxydianiline produced by sublimation is the major type, accounted for 95.58% market share in 2019.

Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyimide Film

Polyimide Fiber

Polyimide Foam

Others

Polyimide film is the most important market, with market shares of 86.63% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Total Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SEIKA Group

DuPont

Shandong Guangsen High Molecular Material Company

Wanda Chemical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4,4′-Oxydianiline Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4,4′-Oxydianiline Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers 4,4′-Oxydianiline Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4,4′-Oxydianiline Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 4,4′-Oxydianiline Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 4,4′-Oxydianiline Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Sublimation

4.1.3 Recrystallization

4.2 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polyimide Film

5.1.3 Polyimide Fiber

5.1.4 Polyimide Foam

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany 4,4′-Oxydianiline Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SEIKA Group

6.1.1 SEIKA Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SEIKA Group Business Overview

6.1.3 SEIKA Group 4,4′-Oxydianiline Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SEIKA Group Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SEIKA Group Key News

6.2 DuPont

6.2.1 DuPont Corporate Summary

6.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

6.2.3 DuPont 4,4′-Oxydianiline Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 DuPont Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 DuPont Key News

6.3 Shandong Guangsen High Molecular Material Company

6.3.1 Shandong Guangsen High Molecular Material Company Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Shandong Guangsen High Molecular Material Company Business Overview

6.3.3 Shandong Guangsen High Molecular Material Company 4,4′-Oxydianiline Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Shandong Guangsen High Molecular Material Company Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

…continued

