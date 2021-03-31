4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

4,4’-Oxydianiline is an organic compound with the formula O(C6H4NH2)2. It is an ether derivative of aniline. This colourless solid is a useful monomer and cross-linking agent for polymers, especially the polyimides, such as Kapton.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4,4′-Oxydianiline in India, including the following market information:

India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

Top Five Competitors in India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market 2019 (%)

The global 4,4′-Oxydianiline market was valued at 130.4 million in 2019

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-attendance-tracking-software-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 4,4′-Oxydianiline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 4,4′-Oxydianiline production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/epoxy-toughened-adhesives-global-market-status-trend-report-2015-2026-top-20-countries-data-2021-03-11

Sublimation

Recrystallization

4,4’-Oxydianiline produced by sublimation is the major type, accounted for 95.58% market share in 2019.

India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyimide Film

Polyimide Fiber

Polyimide Foam

Others

Polyimide film is the most important market, with market shares of 86.63% in 2019.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-film-and-sheet-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-03-14

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Total India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SEIKA Group

DuPont

Shandong Guangsen High Molecular Material Company

Wanda Chemical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Overall Market Size

2.1 India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4,4′-Oxydianiline Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4,4′-Oxydianiline Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers 4,4′-Oxydianiline Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4,4′-Oxydianiline Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 4,4′-Oxydianiline Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 4,4′-Oxydianiline Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Sublimation

4.1.3 Recrystallization

4.2 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polyimide Film

5.1.3 Polyimide Fiber

5.1.4 Polyimide Foam

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India 4,4′-Oxydianiline Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SEIKA Group

6.1.1 SEIKA Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SEIKA Group Business Overview

6.1.3 SEIKA Group 4,4′-Oxydianiline Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SEIKA Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SEIKA Group Key News

6.2 DuPont

6.2.1 DuPont Corporate Summary

6.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/