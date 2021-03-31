M-Xylylenediamine Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

M-Xylylenediamine is a meta-xylene derivative, which is used in products such as epoxy resin curing agent, polyamide (Nylon-MXDA6) and isocyanate etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of M-Xylylenediamine in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Germany M-Xylylenediamine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market 2019 (%)

The global M-Xylylenediamine market was valued at 342.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 362.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the M-Xylylenediamine market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the M-Xylylenediamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on M-Xylylenediamine production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Batch Process

Continuous Process

Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Epoxy Resin Curing Agent

Nylon Resin

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total M-Xylylenediamine Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total M-Xylylenediamine Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Cargill

SHOWA DENKO

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 M-Xylylenediamine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany M-Xylylenediamine Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany M-Xylylenediamine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany M-Xylylenediamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany M-Xylylenediamine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top M-Xylylenediamine Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany M-Xylylenediamine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany M-Xylylenediamine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany M-Xylylenediamine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany M-Xylylenediamine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 M-Xylylenediamine Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers M-Xylylenediamine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 M-Xylylenediamine Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 M-Xylylenediamine Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 M-Xylylenediamine Companies

…continued

