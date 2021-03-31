White Marble Market in India Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of White Marble in India, including the following market information:

India White Marble Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India White Marble Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

India White Marble Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in India White Marble Market 2019 (%)

The global White Marble market was valued at 15760 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 24010 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. While the White Marble market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the White Marble manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on White Marble production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India White Marble Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

India White Marble Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Natural Marble

Artificial Marble

India White Marble Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

India White Marble Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction & Decoration

Statuary & Monuments

Furniture

Other

Competitor Analysis

