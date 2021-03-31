Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2026

Scuba Diving Equipment is the kind of equipment used in scuba diving including self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (scuba) to breathe underwater and related accessories.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scuba Diving Equipment in UK, including the following market information:

UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Set)

UK Scuba Diving Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Set)

Top Five Competitors in UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Scuba Diving Equipment market was valued at 1108.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1298.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Scuba Diving Equipment market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Scuba Diving Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Scuba Diving Equipment production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Set)

UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Open Respiratory System

Closed Respiratory System

UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Set)

UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Recreational Diving

Professional Diving

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Scuba Diving Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Scuba Diving Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Set)

Total UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aqualung

Johnson Outdoors

Head

Poseidon

Tusa

American Underwater Products

Saekodive

Cressi

Sherwood Scuba

Beuchat International

IST Sports

Seac

Dive Rite

Aquatec-Duton

Zeagles Systems

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Scuba Diving Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Scuba Diving Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……………………….Continued

