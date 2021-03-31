Global Weld Studs Market in Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Stud welding is a technique similar to flash welding where a fastener or specially formed nut is welded onto another metal part, typically a base metal or substrate. The fastener can take different forms, but typically fall under threaded, unthreaded or tapped. The bolts may be automatically fed into the spot welder. Weld nuts generally have a flange with small nubs that melt to form the weld.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weld Studs in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Weld Studs Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Weld Studs Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Indonesia Weld Studs Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Weld Studs Market 2019 (%)

The global Weld Studs market was valued at 5118.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6059.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the Weld Studs market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Weld Studs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Weld Studs production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Weld Studs Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Indonesia Weld Studs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Manual Welding

Arc Weld

Energy Storage Welding

Indonesia Weld Studs Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Indonesia Weld Studs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Machinery & Equipment

Airplane

Structural applications

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Weld Studs Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Weld Studs Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Weld Studs Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Indonesia Weld Studs Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nelson

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

HBS Stud Weldings

Taylor Stud Welding

Tru-Weld

Heinz Soyer GmbH

Cox Industries

Brisbane Industrial Agencies

Koster & Co. GmbH

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weld Studs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Weld Studs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Weld Studs Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Weld Studs Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Weld Studs Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Weld Studs Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Weld Studs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Weld Studs Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Weld Studs Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weld Studs Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Weld Studs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weld Studs Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Weld Studs Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weld Studs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Manual Welding

4.1.3 Arc Weld

4.1.4 Energy Storage Welding

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Weld Studs Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Machinery & Equipment

5.1.4 Airplane

5.1.5 Structural applications

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Weld Studs Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….. continued

