Prototyping Software Market in US – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Prototyping software is used to create incomplete or preliminary versions of software and applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prototyping Software in US, including the following market information:

US Prototyping Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Prototyping Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Prototyping Software market was valued at 388.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 573.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Prototyping Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Prototyping Software in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Prototyping Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Prototyping Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Prototyping Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

In 2018, cloud based accounted for a major share of 57% the global phototyping software market.

US Prototyping Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Prototyping Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

In prototyping software market, the large enterprises holds the larger share in terms of applications, which accounted for about 57% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Prototyping Software Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Prototyping Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

InVision

Adobe

Marvel

Axure

UXPin

Fluid UI

Moqups

Proto.io

Balsamiq

Flinto

iRise

Framer

Sketch

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Prototyping Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Prototyping Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Prototyping Software Overall Market Size

2.1 US Prototyping Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Prototyping Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Prototyping Software Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Prototyping Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Prototyping Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Prototyping Software Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Prototyping Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prototyping Software Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Prototyping Software Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prototyping Software Companies

….. continued

