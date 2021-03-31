Global Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market in BRAZIL Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enhanced Vision System (EVS) in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market 2019 (%)
The global Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market was valued at 241.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 294.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market size in Indonesia was
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Enhanced Vision System (EVS) production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Stand-alone EVS
Combined Vision Systems (EVS+SVS)
Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Military Aircraft
Business Jet Aircraft
Other Civil Aircraft
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Elbit Systems (Opgal)
Rockwell Collins
Honeywell
Esterline Technologies
Astronics MAX-VIZ
BAE Systems
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
….. continued
