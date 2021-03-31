Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Apart from this, personal protective equipment also finds application across various industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others. The others segment include government usage, unorganized sector, small-scale manufacturing utilities and service stations among others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in US, including the following market information:
US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2019 (%)
The global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market was valued at 47090 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 58870 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Hand Protection
Protective Clothing
Protective Footwear
Respiratory Protection
Head, Eye and Face Protection
Fall Protection
Hearing Protection
Others
US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Manufacturing
Construction
Oil and Gas
Transportation
Chemicals
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Honeywell
3M
DuPont
Dräger
Msa Safety
Ansell
Kimberly-Clark
Delta Plus
Protective Industrial Products
Moldex-Metric
Avon Rubber
COFRA
JAL Group
Cordova Safety Products
Lakeland Industries
Lindström
Bullard
Oftenrich Group
Woshine Group
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Overall Market Size
2.1 US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Hand Protection
4.1.3 Protective Clothing
4.1.4 Protective Footwear
4.1.5 Respiratory Protection
4.1.6 Head, Eye and Face Protection
4.1.7 Fall Protection
4.1.8 Hearing Protection
4.1.9 Others
4.2 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Manufacturing
5.1.3 Construction
5.1.4 Oil and Gas
5.1.5 Transportation
5.1.6 Chemicals
5.1.7 Food
5.1.8 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.9 Others
5.2 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Honeywell
6.1.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary