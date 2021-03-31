Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Disposable chemical protective clothing is a specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. They are usually used in the fields of oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, metallurgy and mining and others.

This report studies the disposable chemical protective clothing market and disposable medical protective clothing are not included in the report.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market 2019 (%)

The global Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing market was valued at 227.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 306.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. While the Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Type-1

Type-2

Type-3

Type-4

Type-5

Type-6

Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical Manufacturing

Metallurgy and Mining

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

3M

Lakeland

Kimberly Clark

Honeywell

Uvex

Kappler

Ansell Microgard

Asatex

Delta Plus

Dräger

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Companies

…continued

