Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Adhesives in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market 2019 (%)

The global Acrylic Adhesives market was valued at 5317.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6116.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-firewall-as-arvice-fwaas-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06-71755221

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acrylic Adhesives production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Water-based

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-energy-weapons-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-11

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other

The water-based acrylic adhesives category recorded the largest volumes sales in the market, and the market share is 65.14% in 2019.

Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

In 2019, the packaging application segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.40% among all the downstream industry market.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aluminium-recycling-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua

Xinfeng Group

Sika AG

DuPont

Ashland

Franklin International

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

LORD Corporation

Loxeal

Mapei

Huitian

Pidilite Industries

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Adhesives Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Adhesives Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Acrylic Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Water-based

4.1.3 Solvent-based

4.1.4 Reactive

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Packaging

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/