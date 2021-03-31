Global Guitar Effects Market Research Report 2020-2026

An effects or pedal is an electronic or digital device that alters how a musical instrument or other audio source sounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Guitar Effects in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Guitar Effects Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Guitar Effects Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Malaysia Guitar Effects Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Guitar Effects Market 2019 (%)
The global Guitar Effects market was valued at 327.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 371.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Guitar Effects market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Guitar Effects manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Guitar Effects production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Guitar Effects Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Guitar Effects Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Single Effect
Multi Effect
Rack Effects
Malaysia Guitar Effects Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Guitar Effects Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Acoustic Guitars
Electric Guitars
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Guitar Effects Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Guitar Effects Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Guitar Effects Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Malaysia Guitar Effects Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BOSS
Digitech
Line 6
ZOOM Corporation
Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc
Electro-Harmonix
Behringer
Korg
Fulltone
Chase Bliss Audio
Ibanez
EarthQuaker Devices
TABLE OF CONTENT :
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Guitar Effects Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Guitar Effects Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
