Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Adhesives in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Italy Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market 2019 (%)

The global Acrylic Adhesives market was valued at 5317.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6116.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acrylic Adhesives production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other

The water-based acrylic adhesives category recorded the largest volumes sales in the market, and the market share is 65.14% in 2019.

Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

In 2019, the packaging application segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.40% among all the downstream industry market.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua

Xinfeng Group

Sika AG

DuPont

Ashland

Franklin International

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

LORD Corporation

Loxeal

Mapei

Huitian

Pidilite Industries.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Acrylic Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Adhesives Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Acrylic Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Acrylic Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Adhesives Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Acrylic Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Water-based

4.1.3 Solvent-based

4.1.4 Reactive

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Packaging

5.1.3 Building & Construction

5.1.4 Automotive & Transportation

5.1.5 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.6 Energy & Power

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Acrylic Adhesives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

…continued

