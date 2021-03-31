Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in France By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Apart from this, personal protective equipment also finds application across various industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others. The others segment include government usage, unorganized sector, small-scale manufacturing utilities and service stations among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in France, including the following market information:

France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2019 (%)

The global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market was valued at 47090 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 58870 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Others

France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Honeywell

3M

DuPont

Dräger

Msa Safety

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

Delta Plus

Protective Industrial Products

Moldex-Metric

Avon Rubber

COFRA

JAL Group

Cordova Safety Products

Lakeland Industries

Lindström

Bullard

Oftenrich Group

Woshine Group

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats 2 COVID-19 Impact: France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Overall Market Size

2.1 France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026 3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies 4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Hand Protection

4.1.3 Protective Clothing

4.1.4 Protective Footwear

4.1.5 Respiratory Protection

4.1.6 Head, Eye and Face Protection

4.1.7 Fall Protection

4.1.8 Hearing Protection

4.1.9 Others

4.2 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Construction

5.1.4 Oil and Gas

5.1.5 Transportation

5.1.6 Chemicals

5.1.7 Food

5.1.8 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.9 Others

5.2 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Honeywell

6.1.1 Honeywell Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Honeywell Business Overview

6.1.3 Honeywell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Honeywell Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Honeywell Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 DuPont

6.3.1 DuPont Corporate Summary

6.3.2 DuPont Business Overview

6.3.3 DuPont Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 DuPont Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 DuPont Key News

6.4 Dräger

6.4.1 Dräger Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Dräger Business Overview

6.4.3 Dräger Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dräger Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

….continued

