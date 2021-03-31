Global Automotive Glazing Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and competitive Landscape

This report observes the overall sales accomplished by the products and profits that they have earned over the predictable period. This report further highlights essential parameters like the competition trends and market concentration rate. The proceeds garnered from the applications and sales approximations for during the estimated duration are also included in the report. Detailed information with reference to the sales channels like direct and indirect marketing channels selected by manufacturers for promoting their product along with the understandings regarding the dealers, distributors, traders that are dominant in this market have been exemplified in the research study.

This report offers a rather inclusive study of the geographical landscape of this market widely analyzed bearing in mind every parameters of the region like North America, South America, Asia Pacific region, Middle east and Africa and Europe. Significant insights concerning the sales obtained by region through the forecast duration are also provided in this report.

Automotive glazing market is expected to grow at a rate of 10.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive glazing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Increasing demand of lightweight vehicle across the globe, adoption of advanced designing options and glazing technologies, rising penetration of sunroofs, growth of electric vehicle market are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the automotive glazing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing usage of automotive glazing in windshield will further boost many opportunities that will lead to the growth of the automotive glazing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Asia-Pacific will dominate the windscreen automotive glazing market due to low transportation cost along with high automobile manufacturing and easy availability of land while North America will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the increasing demand of LCV in the region.

Competitive Landscape: Automotive Glazing Market

Saint-Gobain,

Sumitomo Corporation,

Evonik,

Corning,

Covestro,

freeglass,

SABIC,

Webasto Thermo & Comfort,

Trinseo,

TEIJIN LIMITED.,

Xinyi Glass,

Central Glass Co., Ltd.,

AGC Inc,

GUARDIAN GLASS, LLC.,

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd,

fuyaogroup,

Dongguan Benxun Automotive Glass,

Şişecam Group, among others

Automotive glazing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive glazing market.

Key Market Segmentation

By Application

Windscreen,

Sidelite,

Backlite,

Rear Quarter Glass,

Sunroof,

Front Lighting,

Rear Lighting,

Front Windshield,

Rear Windshield

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV),

Truck,

Bus

By Off-Highway Vehicle

Construction Equipment,

Agricultural Tractors

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV),

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV),

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)),

By Type

Single Glazing,

Double Glazing,

Triple Low-E Glazing

BY REGION

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

