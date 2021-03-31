Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Adhesives in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flight-management-systems-fms-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Acrylic Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acrylic Adhesives production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other

The water-based acrylic adhesives category recorded the largest volumes sales in the market, and the market share is 65.14% in 2019.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-music-on-demand-industry-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2021-03-11

Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

In 2019, the packaging application segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.40% among all the downstream industry market.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flame-retardant-polypropylene-pp-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-03-13

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua

Xinfeng Group

Sika AG

DuPont

Ashland

Franklin International

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

LORD Corporation

Loxeal

Mapei

Huitian

Pidilite Industries

.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Adhesives Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Adhesives Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Acrylic Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Water-based

4.1.3 Solvent-based

4.1.4 Reactive

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Packaging

5.1.3 Building & Construction

5.1.4 Automotive & Transportation

5.1.5 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.6 Energy & Power

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, 2021-2026

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/