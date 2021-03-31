Global Rifle Scopes Market in Thailand By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Riflescope, also known as optical sight, is has unique features which provide a positive and repeatable return to your zero from any elevation adjustment. It is widely used for hunting, shooting sports, armed forces, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rifle Scopes in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Unit)

Thailand Rifle Scopes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Rifle Scopes Market 2019 (%)

The global Rifle Scopes market was valued at 4449.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5790.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rifle Scopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rifle Scopes production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Rifle Scopes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Unit)

Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Telescopic Sight

Collimating Optical Sight

Reflex Sight

Other

Thailand Rifle Scopes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Unit)

Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hunting

Shooting Sports

Armed Forces

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rifle Scopes Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rifle Scopes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Unit)

Total Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bushnell

Leupold

Burris

Nikon

Schmidt-Bender

WALTHER

Hawke Optics

Nightforce

BSA

Hensoldt

Vortex Optics

Barska

Aimpoint

LEAPERS

Tasco

Swarovski

Weaveroptics

Meopta

Gamo

Millett

Zeiss

Sightron

Simmons

Sightmark

Norinco Group

Sam Electrical Equipments

Nantong Universal Optical Instrument

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rifle Scopes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats 2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Rifle Scopes Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026 3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rifle Scopes Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Rifle Scopes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Rifle Scopes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rifle Scopes Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Rifle Scopes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rifle Scopes Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Rifle Scopes Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rifle Scopes Companies 4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Telescopic Sight

4.1.3 Collimating Optical Sight

4.1.4 Reflex Sight

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Rifle Scopes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hunting

5.1.3 Shooting Sports

5.1.4 Armed Forces

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Rifle Scopes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bushnell

6.1.1 Bushnell Corporate Summary

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/