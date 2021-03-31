Global Agricultural Rollers Market in US By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

The roller must be one of the simplest agricultural implements in farming today. It is used to flatten land and also to break up the large clods of soil that are often left behind after ploughing. Initially they were pulled by draft animals, but today agricultural rollers are pulled by tractors as trailed implements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Rollers in US, including the following market information:

US Agricultural Rollers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Agricultural Rollers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Agricultural Rollers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Agricultural Rollers Market 2019 (%)

The global Agricultural Rollers market was valued at 92 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 102.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Agricultural Rollers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Agricultural Rollers production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Agricultural Rollers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Agricultural Rollers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hydraulic Rollers

Non-Hydraulic Rollers

US Agricultural Rollers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Agricultural Rollers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agricultural Cereals

Agricultural Grassland

Others (cotton, corn, etc.)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Agricultural Rollers Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Agricultural Rollers Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Agricultural Rollers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Agricultural Rollers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Horsch

Great Plains

Fleming

Rite Way

Degelman

Bach-Run Farm

Remlinger

Walter-watson

McConnel



1.1 Agricultural Rollers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Agricultural Rollers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

2.1 US Agricultural Rollers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Agricultural Rollers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Agricultural Rollers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026 3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural Rollers Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Agricultural Rollers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Agricultural Rollers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Agricultural Rollers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Agricultural Rollers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Rollers Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Agricultural Rollers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Rollers Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Agricultural Rollers Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Rollers Companies 4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Hydraulic Rollers

4.1.3 Non-Hydraulic Rollers

4.2 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Agricultural Rollers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Agricultural Cereals

5.1.3 Agricultural Grassland

5.1.4 Others (cotton, corn, etc.)

5.2 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Agricultural Rollers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Horsch

6.1.1 Horsch Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Horsch Business Overview

6.1.3 Horsch Agricultural Rollers Major Product Offerings

….continued

