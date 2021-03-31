Global Labeler Market in UK Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Labeler in UK, including the following market information:

UK Labeler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Labeler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

UK Labeler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Labeler Market 2019 (%)

The global Labeler market was valued at 525.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 608.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%

during the forecast period. While the Labeler market size in UK was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Labeler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Labeler production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Labeler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Labeler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Print and Apply Labeling

Labeling

UK Labeler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Labeler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharma

Electronics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Labeler Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Labeler Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Labeler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total UK Labeler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Markem-Imaje

Videojet

Avery Dennison

Arca Etichette

Domino

Weber Packaging Solutions

Cotao

Khs

Quadrel Labeling Systems

Apacks

Etipack

ALTECH

Label Aire

XRH

Espera-Werke

Multivac

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Labeler Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Labeler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Labeler Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Labeler Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Labeler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

