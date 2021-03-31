Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aluminium trihydrate (ATH) is produced synthetically from bauxite. The outstanding features of aluminium hydroxide are flame retardance (dehydration at 200°C), high whiteness and low hardness. ATH is regarded as being the most important mineral flame retardant in the world and, thanks to its freedom from halogens, it is environmentally friendly and is characterized by its high efficiency as a smoke gas suppressant. This mineral is made from bauxite in accordance with the Bayer process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market 2019 (%)

The global Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Standard Aluminium Trihydrate

Fine Aluminium Trihydrate

Specialty Aluminium Trihydrate

South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyester Resins Filler

Wire & Cable

Acrylic Solid Surface

Rubber

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CHALCO

KC Corp

Sumitomo Chemicals

Zibo Pengfeng

Jianzhan Aluminium

AL-TECH

Nippon Light Metal

PT INDONESIA CHEMICAL ALUMINA

Huber

Nabaltec

Inotal Aluminium

R.J. Marshall

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Standard Aluminium Trihydrate

4.1.3 Fine Aluminium Trihydrate

4.1.4 Specialty Aluminium Trihydrate

4.2 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polyester Resins Filler

5.1.3 Wire & Cable

5.1.4 Acrylic Solid Surface

5.1.5 Rubber

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Aluminium Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue, 2021-2026

…continued

