Europe Industrial PC Market Analysis by Top Players, Size, Share and Forecast to 2026

Europe Industrial PC market assists in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes, applications and also real time assistance. It generally requires display and operator units for automation devices in production.

The differences between industrial PCs and consumer PCs other than receiving, storing and processing the data on the commands of the defined algorithm are in terms of ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used.

There are various reasons due to which Industrial PCs are considered such as ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used and other tools. Furthermore, industrial PCs are required for logistics systems, data acquisition, and image processing and networking because of its efficiency, speed and reliability properties for automating the system.

Europe industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Advantech CO., LTD., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

Segmentation : Global Europe Industrial PC Market

The Industrial PC market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, industry, touchscreen technology, sales channel, data storage medium and geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into industrial panel PC, box IPC, embedded panel PC, embedded box IPC, DIN rail industrial IPC, thin client industrial IPC, and rack mount industrial IPC. In 2019, embedded panel IPC segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into discrete industries, process industries, and service industries. In 2019, process industry segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning.

On the basis of touchscreen technology, the market is segmented into resistive, capacitive and others. In 2019, capacitive segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.

On the basis of data storage medium, the market is segmented into solid state and rotating. In 2019, solid state segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Country Level Analysis

The Europe Industrial PC market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe Industrial PC market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Europe Industrial PC market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Industrial PC market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Europe Industrial PC Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe Industrial PC market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe Industrial PC market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe Industrial PC market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

