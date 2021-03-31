Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market in India Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Video content analysis (also video content analytics, VCA) is the capability of automatically analyzing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events.

This technical capability is used in a wide range of domains including entertainment, health-care, retail, automotive, transport, home automation, flame and smoke detection, safety and security. The algorithms can be implemented as software on general purpose machines, or as hardware in specialized video processing units.

Much different functionality can be implemented in VCA. Video Motion Detection is one of the simpler forms where motion is detected with regard to a fixed background scene. More advanced functionalities include video tracking and egomotion estimation.

Based on the internal representation that VCA generates in the machine, it is possible to build other functionalities, such as identification, behavior analysis or other forms of situation awareness. Intelligent Video (IV) is also referred to as Video Content Analysis (VCA) and Video Analytics (VA).

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cnc-honing-machine-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software in India, including the following market information:

India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market was valued at 2393.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5490.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. While the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-platform-as-a-service-paas-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-18

India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-neuroscience-antibodies-and-assays-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-16

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic

Verint Systems

Avigilon

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Objectvideo, Inc.

Advantech

Infinova

Qognify

Mirasys

PureTech Systems

Viseum

IntelliVision

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 India Manufacturers Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Players in India

3.6.1 List of India Tier 1 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Companies

3.6.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Camera-based Systems

4.1.3 Server-based Systems

4.2 By Type – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 BFSI Sector

5.1.3 Government and Public Sector

5.1.4 Industrial Sector

5.1.5 Retail Sector

5.1.6 Transport and Logistics Sector

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 IBM

6.1.1 IBM Corporate Summary

6.1.2 IBM Business Overview

6.1.3 IBM Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 IBM Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 IBM Key News

6.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Business Overview

6.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Key News

6.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview

6.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Key News

6.4 Axis Communications AB

6.4.1 Axis Communications AB Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Axis Communications AB Business Overview

6.4.3 Axis Communications AB Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Axis Communications AB Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Axis Communications AB Key News

6.5 Siemens

6.5.1 Siemens Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Siemens Business Overview

6.5.3 Siemens Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Siemens Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Siemens Key News

6.6 Honeywell International, Inc.

6.6.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Business Overview

6.6.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Key News

6.7 Panasonic

6.6.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Panasonic Business Overview

6.6.3 Panasonic Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Panasonic Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Panasonic Key News

6.8 Verint Systems

6.8.1 Verint Systems Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Verint Systems Business Overview

6.8.3 Verint Systems Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Verint Systems Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Verint Systems Key News

6.9 Avigilon

6.9.1 Avigilon Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Avigilon Business Overview

6.9.3 Avigilon Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Avigilon Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Avigilon Key News

6.10 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

6.10.1 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Business Overview

6.10.3 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Key News

6.11 Objectvideo, Inc.

6.11.1 Objectvideo, Inc. Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Objectvideo, Inc. Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Business Overview

6.11.3 Objectvideo, Inc. Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Objectvideo, Inc. Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Objectvideo, Inc. Key News

6.12 Advantech

6.12.1 Advantech Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Advantech Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Business Overview

6.12.3 Advantech Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Advantech Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Advantech Key News

6.13 Infinova

6.13.1 Infinova Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Infinova Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Business Overview

6.13.3 Infinova Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Infinova Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Infinova Key News

6.14 Qognify

6.14.1 Qognify Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Qognify Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Business Overview

6.14.3 Qognify Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Qognify Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Qognify Key News

6.15 Mirasys

6.15.1 Mirasys Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Mirasys Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Business Overview

6.15.3 Mirasys Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Mirasys Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Mirasys Key News

6.16 PureTech Systems

6.16.1 PureTech Systems Corporate Summary

6.16.2 PureTech Systems Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Business Overview

6.16.3 PureTech Systems Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 PureTech Systems Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.16.5 PureTech Systems Key News

6.17 Viseum

6.17.1 Viseum Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Viseum Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Business Overview

6.17.3 Viseum Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Viseum Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Viseum Key News

6.18 IntelliVision

6.18.1 IntelliVision Corporate Summary

6.18.2 IntelliVision Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Business Overview

6.18.3 IntelliVision Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 IntelliVision Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.18.5 IntelliVision Key News

6.19 VCA Technology

6.19.1 VCA Technology Corporate Summary

6.19.2 VCA Technology Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Business Overview

6.19.3 VCA Technology Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 VCA Technology Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.19.5 VCA Technology Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software in India

Table 2. Top Players in India, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. India Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. India Manufacturers Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Product Type

Table 9. List of India Tier 1 Video C

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/