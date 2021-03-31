Global Traction Battery Market in China – Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Traction batteries, also known as electric vehicle batteries (EVB), are used to power electric or hybrid vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traction Battery in China, including the following market information:

China Traction Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China Traction Battery Market 2019 (%)

The global Traction Battery market was valued at 33490 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 55760 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. While the Traction Battery market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Traction Battery businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Traction Battery in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Traction Battery market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Traction Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Traction Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Open Lead Acid Battery

Pure Lead Battery

Gel Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

By type, lithium-ion battery is the most commonly used type, with about 65% market share in 2018.

China Traction Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Traction Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Vehicles

Recreational Vehicles

By application, recreational vehicles is the larger segment, with market share of about 78% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Traction Battery Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Traction Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Panasonic

Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)

LG Chem

BYD

GS Yuasa

Gotion, Inc.

CSICP

Lishen

East Penn Manufacturing

Clarios

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Traction Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Traction Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Traction Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 China Traction Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Traction Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

