Foundry Coke Market in US Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Foundry Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Foundry Coke production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Foundry Coke Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Foundry Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ash Content ＜8%

8% ≤ Ash Content ＜10%

Ash Content ≥10%

US Foundry Coke Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Foundry Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive Parts Casting

Machinery Casting

Material Treatment

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Foundry Coke Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Foundry Coke Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Foundry Coke Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Foundry Coke Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ABC Coke (Drummond )

Shandong Coking Group

Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group

Victoria

Shanxi Coking Coal Group

OKK

Italiana Coke

Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon

Shanxi Antai

Industrial Química del Nalón S.A

ERP Compliant Coke, LLC

Erie Coke

Shanxi Qinxin

ArcelorMittal Poland

CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O

Nippon Coke and Engineering

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foundry Coke Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Foundry Coke Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Foundry Coke Overall Market Size

2.1 US Foundry Coke Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Foundry Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Foundry Coke Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foundry Coke Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Foundry Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Foundry Coke Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Foundry Coke Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Foundry Coke Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foundry Coke Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Foundry Coke Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foundry Coke Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Foundry Coke Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foundry Coke Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Foundry Coke Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Ash Content ＜8%

4.1.3 8% ≤ Ash Content ＜10%

4.1.4 Ash Content ≥10%

4.2 By Type – US Foundry Coke Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Foundry Coke Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Foundry Coke Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Foundry Coke Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Foundry Coke Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Foundry Coke Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Foundry Coke Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Foundry Coke Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Foundry Coke Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Foundry Coke Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive Parts Casting

5.1.3 Machinery Casting

5.1.4 Material Treatment

5.2 By Application – US Foundry Coke Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Foundry Coke Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Foundry Coke Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Foundry Coke Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Foundry Coke Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Foundry Coke Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Foundry Coke Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Foundry Coke Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Foundry Coke Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ABC Coke (Drummond )

6.1.1 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Business Overview

6.1.3 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ABC Coke (Drummond ) Key News

6.2 Shandong Coking Group

6.2.1 Shandong Coking Group Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Shandong Coking Group Business Overview

6.2.3 Shandong Coking Group Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Shandong Coking Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Shandong Coking Group Key News

6.3 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group

6.3.1 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group Key News

6.4 Victoria

6.4.1 Victoria Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Victoria Business Overview

6.4.3 Victoria Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Victoria Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Victoria Key News

6.5 Shanxi Coking Coal Group

6.5.1 Shanxi Coking Coal Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Shanxi Coking Coal Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Shanxi Coking Coal Group Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Shanxi Coking Coal Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Shanxi Coking Coal Group Key News

6.6 OKK

6.6.1 OKK Corporate Summary

6.6.2 OKK Business Overview

6.6.3 OKK Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 OKK Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 OKK Key News

6.7 Italiana Coke

6.6.1 Italiana Coke Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Italiana Coke Business Overview

6.6.3 Italiana Coke Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Italiana Coke Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Italiana Coke Key News

6.8 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon

6.8.1 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon Business Overview

6.8.3 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon Key News

6.9 Shanxi Antai

6.9.1 Shanxi Antai Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Shanxi Antai Business Overview

6.9.3 Shanxi Antai Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Shanxi Antai Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Shanxi Antai Key News

6.10 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A

6.10.1 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A Business Overview

6.10.3 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Industrial Química del Nalón S.A Key News

6.11 ERP Compliant Coke, LLC

6.11.1 ERP Compliant Coke, LLC Corporate Summary

6.11.2 ERP Compliant Coke, LLC Foundry Coke Business Overview

6.11.3 ERP Compliant Coke, LLC Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 ERP Compliant Coke, LLC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 ERP Compliant Coke, LLC Key News

6.12 Erie Coke

6.12.1 Erie Coke Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Erie Coke Foundry Coke Business Overview

6.12.3 Erie Coke Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Erie Coke Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Erie Coke Key News

6.13 Shanxi Qinxin

6.13.1 Shanxi Qinxin Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Shanxi Qinxin Foundry Coke Business Overview

6.13.3 Shanxi Qinxin Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Shanxi Qinxin Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Shanxi Qinxin Key News

6.14 ArcelorMittal Poland

6.14.1 ArcelorMittal Poland Corporate Summary

6.14.2 ArcelorMittal Poland Foundry Coke Business Overview

6.14.3 ArcelorMittal Poland Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 ArcelorMittal Poland Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.14.5 ArcelorMittal Poland Key News

6.15 CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O

6.15.1 CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O Corporate Summary

6.15.2 CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O Foundry Coke Business Overview

6.15.3 CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.15.5 CARBO-KOKSSpółkazo.O Key News

6.16 Nippon Coke and Engineering

6.16.1 Nippon Coke and Engineering Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Nippon Coke and Engineering Foundry Coke Business Overview

6.16.3 Nippon Coke and Engineering Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Nippon Coke and Engineering Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Nippon Coke and Engineering Key News

6.17 Henan Shenhuo

6.17.1 Henan Shenhuo Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Henan Shenhuo Foundry Coke Business Overview

6.17.3 Henan Shenhuo Foundry Coke Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Henan Shenhuo Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Henan Shenhuo Key News

…. continued

