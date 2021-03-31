Propionic Acid and Derivatives Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2027 | Leading Players- Kemin Industries, Inc., Perstorp, BASF SE, Biomin, Dow

The use of propionic acid is increasing in various applications such as in feed preservatives, food preservatives and many others. Also, if they are used in an appropriate proportion, they can increase the feed intake in animals. So, the propionic acid and its derivatives have less side effects and it is safe for use in various applications and acting as driving factor for the propionic acid & derivatives market. The increasing demand for propionic acid in various applications is increasing the prices of propionic acid and its derivatives. Hence, it can act as a restraining factor for the propionic acid & derivatives market.

The propionic acid helps in the prevention of animal feed from mold and other bacteria’s and thus helps in promoting the growth in animals by increasing the quality of feed. Hence, it can be the great opportunity for propionic acid producers in the propionic acid & derivatives market. The health hazards related to the propionic acid are very dangerous and in a severe case, it can lead to the death of the person as well. Hence, this can be a challenge for propionic acid manufacturers in the propionic acid & derivatives market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Propionic Acid and Derivatives market are Kemin Industries, Inc., A.M FOOD CHEMICAL CO., LIMITED, Perstorp, BASF SE, Biomin, Dow, Impextraco NV, Palital Feed Additives B.V., Macco Organiques Inc., Finoric LLC, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Niacet, Monarch Chemicals Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Cayman Chemical, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Trouw Nutrition USA, LLC., Daicel Corporation and Krishna Chemicals among other.

Propionic acid & derivatives market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 22,86,686.37 Thousand by 2027. The rising demand from feed and food preservative manufacturers is leading the growth of the propionic acid & derivatives market.

For creating sustainable and profitable business strategies, valuable and actionable market insights are significant for all time. Propionic Acid and Derivatives Market research report is right there to serve such needs of businesses and hence analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful of aspects. This marketing report provides an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. Propionic Acid and Derivatives market research document involves key data and information about the Propionic Acid and Derivatives industry, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors, restraints, brand positioning, and customer behaviour.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Propionic Acid and Derivatives market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Propionic Acid and Derivatives market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Propionic Acid and Derivatives market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Propionic Acid and Derivatives market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The 2020 Annual Propionic Acid and Derivatives Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Propionic Acid and Derivatives Market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Propionic Acid and Derivatives Market producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Market Scope:

A comprehensive Propionic Acid and Derivatives Market report is an analytical estimation of the key challenges in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue that an organization may have to face in the coming years. The report uses an excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. For competitive analysis, it considers various strategies of the major players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which leads to a rise of their footprints in the market. Propionic Acid and Derivatives Market research report is sure to help in growing sales with new thinking, new skills, and innovative programs and tools.

Global Propionic Acid & Derivatives Market Scope and Market Size

The propionic acid & derivatives market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on product, grade, form, type, source, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the propionic acid & derivatives market is segmented into propionic acid and derivatives. In 2020, propionic acid segment has the largest market share owing to factors such as the increasing applications of propionic acid in various industries.

On the basis of grade, the propionic acid & derivatives market is segmented into industrial grade/technical grade, food grade, feed grade and pharma grade. In 2020, feed grade segment dominated the propionic acid & derivatives market owing to factors such as the increased use of propionic acid in feeds due to the property of propionic acid which acts as a mold inhibitor in the feed products.

On the basis of form, the propionic acid & derivatives market is segmented into dry and liquid. In 2020, liquid segment holds the largest market share owing to the less corrosive nature of liquid propionic acid.

On the basis of type, the propionic acid & derivatives market is segmented into encapsulated and non-encapsulated. In 2020, non-encapsulated segment dominated the propionic acid & derivatives market because it is easy to use in various products such as in animal feed products and most of the manufacturers is manufacturing non-encapsulated propionic acid.

On the basis of source, the propionic acid & derivatives market is segmented into natural and synthetic. In 2020, natural segment dominated the propionic acid & derivatives market because natural sources are available in larger proportion than synthetic sources and they are not harmful for the nature as well.

On the basis of application, the propionic acid & derivatives market is segmented into food & beverage, feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, home & personal care, agriculture, industrial and others. In 2020, feed segment dominated the propionic acid & derivatives market because of increasing manufacturers for animal feed grade propionic acid due to the increasing use of propionic acid in feed products because of their benefits such as mold inhibitor.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

