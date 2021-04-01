Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the 1,3-Butadiene (BD) industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, 1,3-Butadiene (BD) market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of XXX from XXX million $ in 2014 to (2019 Market size XXXX) million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, 1,3-Butadiene (BD) market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the 1,3-Butadiene (BD) will reach (2024 Market size XXXX) million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
ExxonMobil Chemical
SABIC
ENI
Chevron Phillips Chemical
INEOS
YEOCHUN NCC
SINOPEC
China Wanda Group
DowDuPont
LG Chem
Shell
Total
Air Liquide
Lanxess
LyondellBasell
Evonik
TPC Group
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Braskem
BASF
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
DMF Method
ACN Method
NMP Method
Industry Segmentation
Butadiene Rubber
ABS
SBR
NBR
Hexamethylenediamine
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Table of Contents
Section 1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Product Definition
Section 2 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Revenue
2.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction
3.1 ExxonMobil Chemical 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction
3.1.1 ExxonMobil Chemical 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019
3.1.2 ExxonMobil Chemical 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Interview Record
3.1.4 ExxonMobil Chemical 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Profile
3.1.5 ExxonMobil Chemical 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Product Specification
3.2 SABIC 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction
3.2.1 SABIC 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019
3.2.2 SABIC 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Distribution by Region
3.2.3 Interview Record
3.2.4 SABIC 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Overview
3.2.5 SABIC 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Product Specification
3.3 ENI 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction
3.3.1 ENI 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019
3.3.2 ENI 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Distribution by Region
3.3.3 Interview Record
3.3.4 ENI 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Overview
3.3.5 ENI 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Product Specification
3.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction
3.5 INEOS 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction
3.6 YEOCHUN NCC 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Business Introduction
…
Section 4 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Region Level)
4.1 North America Country
4.1.1 United States 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.1.2 Canada 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.2 South America Country
4.2.1 South America 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.3 Asia Country
4.3.1 China 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.3.2 Japan 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.3.3 India 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.3.4 Korea 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.4 Europe Country
4.4.1 Germany 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.4.2 UK 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.4.3 France 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.4.4 Italy 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.4.5 Europe 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.5 Other Country and Region
4.5.1 Middle East 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.5.2 Africa 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.5.3 GCC 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019
4.6 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2014-2019
4.7 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis
Section 5 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
5.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2014-2019
5.2 Different 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Product Type Price 2014-2019
5.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis
Section 6 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
6.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2019
6.2 Different Industry Price 2014-2019
6.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis
Section 7 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
7.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2014-2019
7.2 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis
….continued
